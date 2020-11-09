Bank of America Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $49.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.11.

Shares of UBER opened at $44.87 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $67,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,458,684.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after buying an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after buying an additional 18,075,043 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,402,875,000 after buying an additional 13,963,363 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 295,273.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,324,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $351,968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,680,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,482 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

