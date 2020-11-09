Bank of America Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 39.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. 140166 lifted their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

NYSE SQ opened at $198.08 on Friday. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $201.33. The company has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a PE ratio of 319.48 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.57.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $37,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,050,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,877 shares of company stock valued at $111,603,815 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,492,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Square by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

