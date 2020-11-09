Barclays Boosts Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $189.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $175.00 to $189.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. G.Research cut Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.64.

ZTS opened at $169.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.41. The company has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $1,654,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,566.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,730,947 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

