Barclays Increases Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Price Target to $174.00

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $140.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 29.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.

UI stock opened at $245.22 on Monday. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $245.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.39 and a 200-day moving average of $176.63.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 131.03%. The company had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total value of $256,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth about $274,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 65.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

