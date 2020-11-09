Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBSI. ValuEngine upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO Gary Kramer acquired 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $100,880.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $116,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,380.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 296.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 530.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $65.06 on Monday. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $95.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $503.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. Research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

