Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX) released its earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BASX opened at $0.15 on Monday. Basic Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides wellsite services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work involving removal, repair, and replacement of down-hole equipment; hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation into and out of the well, or removing equipment from the well bore; and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.