Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX) released its earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:BASX opened at $0.15 on Monday. Basic Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.
Basic Energy Services Company Profile
