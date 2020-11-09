BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,266,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105,747 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.25% of BCE worth $93,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 16.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 8.9% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of BCE by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 556,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,075,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 3.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

BCE opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

