Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

BBGI opened at $1.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Beasley Broadcast Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

