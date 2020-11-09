Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $244.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $282.00 to $244.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 25.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $328.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.62. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $243.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 169.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

