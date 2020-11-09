Bitrue Coin One Day Volume Tops $1.56 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $1.56 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitrue Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitrue Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00024149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00364874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.54 or 0.03410266 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00027988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00022797 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin is a token. It launched on February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 878,515,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,627,236 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitrue Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitrue Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.