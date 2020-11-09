Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) issued its earnings results on Saturday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%.

BSM stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSM. ValuEngine raised Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

