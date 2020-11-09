BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 1,809.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,240,641 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund were worth $17,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHN. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,623,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 225,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 32.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 42,591 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 128,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 100.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MHN stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

