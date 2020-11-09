bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $79.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday.

BLUE opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.27. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $99.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The company’s revenue was up 116.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $25,256.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,803,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,205 shares of company stock valued at $67,695. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 51.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 29.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 74.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

