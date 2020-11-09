BMO Capital Markets Boosts Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target to $112.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

PBH has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.29.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 214.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $156,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

