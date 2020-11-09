BMO Capital Markets Boosts Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target to $112.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
PBH has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.29.
Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 214.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $156,000.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
