Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $1,709.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,843.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,783.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,712.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,678.17. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $45.54 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Booking by 88.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 47 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

