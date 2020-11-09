Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 866 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

