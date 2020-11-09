Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $389.20

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $389.20 and last traded at $389.20, with a volume of 134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $380.62.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.38 and a 200 day moving average of $323.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli purchased 101,740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $361.45 per share, with a total value of $36,773,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 618,724 shares of company stock valued at $220,528,705. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Broadcom by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

