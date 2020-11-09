Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $389.20

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $389.20 and last traded at $389.20, with a volume of 134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $380.62.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.61.
The stock has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.38 and a 200 day moving average of $323.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli purchased 101,740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $361.45 per share, with a total value of $36,773,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 618,724 shares of company stock valued at $220,528,705. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Broadcom by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGO)
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.
