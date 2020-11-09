Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,902,000 after purchasing an additional 332,090 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 319.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,476,000 after purchasing an additional 232,268 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $27,478,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,750,000 after purchasing an additional 177,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 49.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 511,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,498,000 after purchasing an additional 168,425 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,616.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $1,035,833.78. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 189,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,553,765.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,254 shares of company stock valued at $40,451,474. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $146.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

