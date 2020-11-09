Brokerages Anticipate Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.12. Enerpac Tool Group posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $18.55 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,856.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22.

Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

