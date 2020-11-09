Brokerages Expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.65. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.63 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 439,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,270.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $150,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,045,112.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $684,920 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $7,146,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $5,721,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1,058.7% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 242,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 221,398 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 28,867.7% in the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 146,359 shares during the last quarter.

AUB opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

