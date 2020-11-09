Brokerages Expect FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) to Post $0.53 EPS

Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) will report $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FS KKR Capital Corp. II.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.61 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSKR. Truist began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Securities began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FSKR opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

