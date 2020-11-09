Brokerages Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Grocery Outlet posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.07 million.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

