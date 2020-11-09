Brokerages Set 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) PT at $22.95

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VNET shares. ValuEngine upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNET traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. 31,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,099. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.26.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($2.66). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. The company had revenue of $161.93 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. It offers hosting and related services which includes managed hosting services, interconnectivity services, and value-added services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

