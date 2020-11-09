Brokerages Set Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Target Price at $46.25

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NYSE BRO opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

