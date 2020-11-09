Brokerages Set ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Target Price at $55.14

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of COP opened at $29.19 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,768,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $239,258,000 after buying an additional 887,883 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 145,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

