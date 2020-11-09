Brokerages Set Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) Target Price at GBX 186

Shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 186 ($2.43).

Several analysts have recently commented on GNC shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Get Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) alerts:

Shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) stock opened at GBX 102 ($1.33) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $454.19 million and a PE ratio of 6.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.74. Greencore Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 83.40 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 282.20 ($3.69).

In other Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) news, insider Helen Rose acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £59,400 ($77,606.48). Also, insider Emma Hynes acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £44,100 ($57,616.93). Insiders acquired 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,000 in the last ninety days.

Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) Company Profile

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.