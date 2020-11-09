Brokerages Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT at $42.09

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

In related news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 36,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $1,454,789.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $2,369,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,075 shares of company stock worth $4,248,789 over the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 2.25. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems.

