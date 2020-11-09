Brokerages Set MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Price Target at $10.20

Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

NYSE MSGN opened at $9.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. MSG Networks has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $157.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSG Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 7,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $74,208.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn Darino-Gorski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $202,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,479 shares of company stock valued at $971,058 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in MSG Networks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 50,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MSG Networks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MSG Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MSG Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MSG Networks by 19.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.