Brokerages Set National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) PT at $66.29

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NHI shares. ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NHI opened at $56.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.18.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $348,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,076,000 after purchasing an additional 100,818 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

