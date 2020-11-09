Brokerages Set Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) Target Price at GBX 275.71

Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 275.71 ($3.60).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PETS shares. Shore Capital cut Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

PETS stock opened at GBX 396.43 ($5.18) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.64. Pets at Home Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 174.90 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 425 ($5.55). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 382.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 289.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

