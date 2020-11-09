Brokerages Set RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) PT at $36.33

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of RMAX opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $580.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.64. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $40.78.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. RE/MAX’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 178.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 155,601 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in RE/MAX by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 12.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 46,438 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

