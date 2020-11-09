Brokerages Set Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Target Price at $17.43

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 20.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 12.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $744.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.15. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

