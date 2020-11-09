Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

BPY opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 4.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth about $2,588,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 22,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.