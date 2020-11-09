Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.45.

Shares of BPY stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

