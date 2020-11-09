Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued its earnings results on Saturday. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.25 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $46.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRKR. BidaskClub raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $30,064.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI), and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST) segments.

