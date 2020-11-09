CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Receives C$24.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of CAE opened at C$23.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.15. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$550.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$524.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

