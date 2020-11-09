Canaccord Genuity Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $175.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on QCOM. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $145.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

