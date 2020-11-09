Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$160.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$122.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$156.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$150.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Tire from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$165.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday.

CTC.A stock opened at C$155.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$142.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$124.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.13. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$67.15 and a 1-year high of C$158.63.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

