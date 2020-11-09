Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives $29.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBWBF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

CBWBF stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $27.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

