Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys New Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 98.5% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $218.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.74. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.31 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.23.

In other Clorox news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,114 shares of company stock worth $9,216,128. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

