Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Invests $103,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $58.56 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.