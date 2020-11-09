Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after buying an additional 4,285,323 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after buying an additional 3,878,204 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,574,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,127,000 after buying an additional 3,282,050 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,443,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,162,000 after buying an additional 2,768,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23. The company has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

