Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 75 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 460 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $270,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,376 shares of company stock worth $14,194,858 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $494.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $237.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $482.98 and its 200 day moving average is $437.79. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

