Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 21.29%.

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPLP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.