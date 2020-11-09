Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 21.29%.
Shares of CPLP stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.
Capital Product Partners Company Profile
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.
