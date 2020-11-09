Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 118.60%.

Capitala Finance stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. Capitala Finance has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 16.25, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

