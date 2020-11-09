Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $90.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.45. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 40,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.30 per share, with a total value of $2,897,774.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David Thomas Evans sold 13,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,015.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,297.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,523. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.