Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of TAST opened at $5.31 on Monday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.58.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.