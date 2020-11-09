Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.83% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Shares of TAST opened at $5.31 on Monday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.
Featured Article: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.