CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives $58.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) started coverage on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Laurentian restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CCL Industries from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on CCL Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $44.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

