Centaur (CNTR) Price Down 29.2% This Week

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. Centaur has a market capitalization of $790,237.39 and approximately $160,899.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00080898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00181821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00028116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.70 or 0.01052741 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

Buying and Selling Centaur

Centaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

