Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) released its earnings results on Saturday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.22 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $179.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

